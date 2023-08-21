BJP files PIL at Calcutta HC seeking NIA probe in LWE activities in Jadavpur University

Kolkata, Aug 21 BJP on Monday filed a PIL at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, seeking NIA probe in the alleged activities of Left wing extremist (LWE) groups, including Maoists, within the campus of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU).

In the PIL filed at the bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Giranmay Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesman in West Bengal Rajarshi Lahiri has also mentioned about the recent death of a JU fresher, and claimed that the students having leanings to the LWE groups were behind that alleged ragging- related death.

In his PIL, Lahiri has also accused the students with LWE leanings of regularly shouting Maoist and “Azadi” slogans within the university campus.

“Recently when the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari reached the JU campus after the fresher’s death, his convoy was attacked by these students with LWE leanings. Then also they shouted the ‘Azadi’ slogans,” he said.

The division bench of the Chief Justice has admitted the PIL and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

This is the third PIL filed at the Calcutta High Court in the matter of the JU fresher’s death on August 10.

First Calcutta High Court counsel Sayan Banerjee filed a PIL demanding implementation of the anti- ragging guidelines set by University Grants Commission in all state universities in West Bengal, including JU.

Then Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior counsel of Calcutta High Court Kalyan Banerjee filed another PIL accusingtotal mismanagement on part of the JU authorities where the minimum requirement of installation of CCTVs within the university campus was not fulfilled.West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who by virtue of his chair in the chancellor of JU, was also made a party in the second PIL.

