BJP flays Karnataka Congress govt for 'disrespecting', 'neglecting' farmers

Bengaluru, Nov 6 The Karnataka BJP on Thursday criticised the Congress government in the state for "disrespecting" and "neglecting" farmers in the state.

It also expressed concern over farmers' deaths and suicide attempts in the state.

Taking to the social media handle 'X', the BJP's Karnataka unit said that the death of a farmer, Manjegowda, from K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district, who attempted suicide in front of the District Commissioner's office after getting distressed over repeated visits to government offices for his pending work without any results, has come as a shock.

"Similarly, in Naragund taluk of Gadag district, farmer Siddanagowda Hiregowdar attempted suicide because he did not receive compensation for crop loss and is now battling between life and death - a tragic situation indeed," the BJP stated.

"Since the day the Congress-led government came to power in the state, not a single farmer-friendly scheme has been introduced," the BJP claimed.

According to the BJP, no relief has been given to those affected by floods, nor have they even listened to the problems and sufferings of the farmers.

The Congress-led government is treating farmers with "extreme negligence and disdain. Because of this attitude, the farming community has reached a state of despair", the BJP stated.

"The Congress-led government, which came to power claiming it would make farmers' lives prosperous, has instead become engrossed in internal power struggles, "ruining the administrative system and turning it into a pit of corruption".

As a result, farmers are "forced" to run from office to office daily to get even small tasks done, the BJP stated.

"Our BJP-led Karnataka government had implemented schemes like Raita Vidyanidhi, Raita Shakti Yojane, and Kisan Samman Nidhi, but the current government stopped them. Earlier, obtaining a transformer connection cost Rs 25,000, but now it costs at least Rs 3 lakh, forcing farmers into debt," it said.

The BJP demanded that the government should immediately provide appropriate compensation to the family of the deceased farmer Manjegowda, and ensure proper relief and medical assistance to Siddanagowda Hiregowdar of Gadag district. The government must also hold officials accountable so that such incidents do not occur again, the BJP demanded.

Manjegowda, a resident of Moodanahalli village in KR Pet taluk in Mandya district, had poured petrol over himself and torched himself up recently in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandya.

He was admitted to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. He alleged that the authorities did not respond to resolve his land issue.

State Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Manjegowda's family and said additional aid will be provided after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

