BJP forms panel to inquire Sandeshkhali sexual harassment incidents

New Delhi, Feb 15 BJP has formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali of West Bengal's North Pargana district and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there.

Describing the alleged incidents as "heart-wrenching", National President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said that incidents of harassment of women and hooliganism are "happening continuously in West Bengal" while the administration there remains a "mute spectator".

Law and order have collapsed in the entire state, he added.

Union Minister Annpurna Dev has been made the convenor of the high-level committee. Other members of the committee are Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, MP Sunita Duggal, MP Kavita Patidar, MP Sangeeta Yadav and Brij Lal (Rajya Sabha MP and former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh).

