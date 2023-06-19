BJP government is doing politics on basis of police, money and administration: Kamal Nath

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and said that the government was doing politics on the basis of police, money and administration.

Nath made the remark while addressing a press conference in Ujjain district.

During this, Kamal Nath accused the BJP-led Shivraj government of corruption in the state and in Mahakal Lok construction works.

"The MP government has recently taken a loan of Rs 3.30 lakh crores, this loan has also been taken so that the interest of the old loan can be paid. In such circumstances, one can see how much it will affect the general public. Everybody knows about the corruption that has happened in the construction of Mahakal Lok," the former CM said.

"Besides, the public knows about the corruption that has been done regarding the master plan of Ujjain about Simhastha land. If our government comes into power in the state, then we will conduct an impartial inquiry on all these issues," Nath added.

Meanwhile, when asked about tombs being removed in the state, he said, "Our culture is to unite and not to divide. Religion is a matter of conduct and thought. The BJP government has made it a matter of politics."

The BJP government is doing on the basis of police, money and administration. The BJP has become the contractor of religion, Nath said, adding that corruption is going on happening in the name of contracts.

