BJP govt committed to upliftment of women and poor: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 30 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is committed to the upliftment of villages, farmers, women, and the poor.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of development projects under Seva Pakhwada in Jaitaran, Beawar, he described the fortnight-long campaign as a powerful medium to ensure good governance, access to public facilities, and holistic development for all citizens.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Seva Pakhwada, conducted since September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, reflects the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” Rural and urban Seva Camps have been organised statewide to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the most vulnerable sections of society.

“In rural camps, citizens are assisted with land registration, lease, Girdawari, Qurejat, name transfers, certificates, and connection to welfare schemes. Urban camps focus on road and drainage repairs, beautification, trade licenses, building approvals, tax payments, and EWS certificates,” he said.

So far, 4,121 rural camps have helped complete approximately 53,000 name transfers and 54,000 corrections, distributed over 82,000 crop insurance policies under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and resolved more than 78,000 pending NFSA cases.

Over 64,000 Swamitva leases and 85,000 Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana animal insurances have also been issued. Urban camps have delivered 8,000 leases and 42,000 certificates.

He added that the government has achieved historic milestones in energy, infrastructure, and employment.

Farmers in 22 districts now receive electricity during the day. Projects like the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, and energy initiatives—including the Banswara nuclear plant—are transforming Rajasthan’s growth landscape.

So far, 91,000 youth have been employed in government jobs, with 154,000 posts in process, while private sector opportunities are growing through investment projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore.

Highlighting social initiatives under PM Modi, Sharma praised campaigns like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and environmental awareness efforts, noting that Rajasthan has planted 19 crore trees in two years as part of a 50-crore tree-planting target.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister emphasised Jaitaran’s historic and cultural heritage and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development and public service, unveiling projects worth Rs 362 crore for the region.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor