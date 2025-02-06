BJP govt filling potholes created in Congress regime: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Feb 6 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Thursday that the BJP government is filling the potholes created during the Congress regime.

“The condition of roads built during the previous Congress government was quite bad. However, now the state govt is getting them repaired. The roads are also being monitored by the Seva app,” she said.

She added that the BJP government is now filling potholes created during Congress rule.

“Due to uncontrolled corruption and bad governance during the tenure of the Congress government, we got potholes, not roads,” she said Kumari while delivering a speech about the condition of roads in the Assembly.

While answering the question asked by MLA Laxman Meena, she said that a total of 111 roads in the Bassi Assembly constituency come under the guarantee period.

“Out of these, the contractors completed the repair of 63 roads without any notice, while the remaining 48 roads were repaired after issuing notices,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government is making full efforts to improve the condition of roads and necessary repairs will be done soon.

“There was no quality in the roads constructed during the Congress rule. They are responsible for the bad roads in the state. But we are repairing all those roads and complete attention is being paid to the construction work,” she claimed.

She further claimed that all the roads would be of better quality.

