BJP govt focused on strengthening higher education in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 14 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Friday, asserted that the BJP government is committed to strengthening and expanding the higher education ecosystem in the state to ensure greater academic opportunities and quality learning for students.

Addressing the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of a private university, along with infrastructure and allied facilities, the Chief Minister said that the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to promote multidisciplinary learning, skill development, value-based education and global preparedness.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education portfolios, said that the establishment of a private university reflects the growing importance of higher education in Tripura.

He highlighted that students admitted to the new university come from diverse backgrounds, with many from Tripura as well as other states, including Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal.

"We also have students from Bangladesh, which highlights the expanding reach of this institution," he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that NEP 2020 encourages an innovative approach to education and stresses the need to prepare students for future challenges and opportunities.

"The Tripura government is committed to enhancing the higher education ecosystem in the state. Our vision is to make Tripura a leading hub of educational excellence in the Northeast region. We are working towards creating robust infrastructure, improving faculty quality and ensuring greater access to educational resources for all students," CM Saha said.

He added that government policies and initiatives are aimed at creating an environment where students can thrive, learn and build a future that is fulfilling for them personally while also contributing to the development of the state and the nation.

Chief Minister Saha underlined the need to align the education system with industry requirements, research, innovation and community development.

He noted that educational institutions in Tripura are increasingly involving students in scientific research, skill development workshops, legal awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes.

He also said that the state has witnessed rapid infrastructure development, improved connectivity and new opportunities for youth in recent years.

"Our government is committed to creating an environment where education plays a central role in preparing the next generation for a globalised, technology-driven world. I urge all students to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities available to you," he added.

Listing the state's educational strength, Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, told that Tripura has three medical colleges, including one private medical college, one dental college, a B.Sc. nursing college, a pharmacology college, Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery and General Nursing and Midwifery institutions.

"We have 28 general degree colleges, six polytechnic colleges, five professional colleges and one degree technical college. The government is trying to convert the Tripura Institute of Technology into a university. We have one NIT, a National Forensic Science University campus, an Agricultural College, a Veterinary College, a Central Sanskrit University campus, and several private universities," he said.

The Chief Minister added that many more private universities are in the pipeline and expressed hope that they will soon be able to set up campuses in Tripura.

The event was attended by Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, Chancellor of the private university Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson of the institute Manasi Roy Chowdhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University Padma Shri Arunoday Saha, Vice-Chancellor of the private university Ratan Kumar Saha and others.

