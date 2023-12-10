BJP govt going all-out to destroy environment, allowed illegal activities on river bank: Goa Cong leader

Panaji, Dec 10 Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar said on Sunday that the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state is going all-out to destroy the environment and has "allowed illegal activities" on the bank of Mandovi river in North Goa's Reis Magos.

"Be it three linear projects, selling of agricultural green zones or the illegal activities at beach areas. This government is making money from all sides, so their leaders in Delhi can use Goa as an ATM to purchase MLAs and destroy the opposition," Chodankar said.

"I am surprised that the government has not taken any action on the resort, which is involved in dumping mud in open space at bank of Mandovi river in Reis Magos. It is evident that the lawbreaker is a crony capitalist friend of the BJP government and hence there is no action, despite illegalities are visible," he said.

He alleged that the government is sidelining the issue of protecting "our beaches which are rapidly eroding".

"In past too, we have seen how this government has protected the interests of crony capitalists, though they were involved in illegalities at beaches. Pramod Sawant government should stop this loot and save our beaches," Chodankar added.

"First they destroyed our hills, now BJP's crony capitalists are eyeing our River Banks/Beaches. Open space at the bank of River Mandovi at Reis Magos in Saligao constituency is illegally encroached on by dumping mud by the resort. Beach destruction by blatant violation of CRZ," Chodankar posted on X.

"And without any permission & by keeping Local Panchayat in the dark.The local MLA Kedar Naik & BJP Govt of crony capitalists is mum by allowing all illegalities here to satisfy their pals. @Coll_NorthGoa should immediately arrest those involved in destroying our river bank," he added in another post.

