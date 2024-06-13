BJP govt in Odisha keeps its promise; throws open all 4 gates of Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar, June 13 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha on Thursday fulfilled one of its poll promises by throwing open all four entrance gates of Puri's Jagannath Temple for devotees.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his council of ministers and other senior party leaders, reached the temple in the morning and ensured the opening of all the entrance gates of the temple for devotees.

Talking to media persons, CM Majhi said that there was strong resentment among the devotees over the issue.

"The cabinet in its first decision on Wednesday decided to reopen the temple gates after the 'Mangal Aarti' rituals on Thursday morning. Due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, this was fulfilled today," said CM Majhi.

He also assured that the government will take all the steps to address other issues related to the management of the temple.

CM Majhi along with other ministers had a 'darshan' of the triad (Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra) and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around the shrine.

Since COVID, devotees have been allowed to enter the 12th-century temple only through the main gate (Lion gate). The devotees as well as sevayats had placed the demand before the previous Biju Janata Dal government several times in the past to reopen the entrance gates but to no avail.

The BJP in its election manifesto has promised to reopen the doors of the Jagannath temple after forming the government in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor