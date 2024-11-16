BJP govt needed in Jharkhand to protect 'Roti, Beti, and Mati': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bokaro/Jamtara (Jharkhand), Nov 16 Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election co-incharge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday stressed the need for a BJP government in Jharkhand to safeguard "Roti, Beti, and Mati" (livelihood, daughters, and land).

Amid heated campaigning for the second phase of elections in the state, Sarma, addressing an election rally in Bokaro, urged the people to unite for this election, stating that divisions in society have previously weakened their strength. “As long as we stay united, we are safe,” he said, stressing the importance of communal solidarity in this electoral battle.

He claimed that the current state government has allowed the infiltration of Bangladeshis into regions like Santhal Parganas, which, according to him, is causing a decline in the tribal population. "Infiltrators are deceiving our daughters, marrying them, and usurping their lands," he alleged, warning that the very identity of Jharkhand is under threat.

Targeting the Hemant Soren government, Sarma said: "The current administration is running like ‘Bunty and Babli,’ deceiving the youth with hollow promises of jobs and unemployment allowances. This election, the people are determined to show them the exit door."

The Assam CM also accused leaders like Irfan Ansari and Alamgir Alam of dividing the state along communal lines. "If we remain united, candidates like Irfan Ansari and Alamgir Alam will not win elections. Today, Ram Navami processions are restricted, and idol immersions for Durga Puja face hurdles, but Muharram processions go unimpeded. Unity is our strength; no one will dare stop our traditions if we stand together," he asserted.

He urged voters to consider the safety of their families before casting their ballots. “If you vote for leaders like Irfan Ansari, they won’t be there to protect your daughters if someone targets them. Think of your own daughters before supporting such candidates,” Sarma cautioned.

Drawing the attention of the public to alleged discrimination, he claimed, “Schools in areas like Pakur, Sahibganj, and Jamtara remain closed on Fridays for namaz. If that is the case, why not close schools on Tuesdays so we can worship Hanuman Ji?”

He also pointed to a recent controversy over a prayer hall built inside the Jharkhand Assembly, which was later closed after protests.

Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP’s strong performance in the first phase of elections and urged people to maintain the same enthusiasm for the second phase also. "The fight is for our identity, and we need to ensure victory in this decisive election," he declared.

