BJP govt pushing all-out efforts to ensure doorstep delivery of services: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 8 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that his government has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 800 crore in recent months, with the BJP dispensation focusing on developing the state’s infrastructure.

Inaugurating 14 projects and laying foundation for 5 projects under the Social Welfare and Social Education Department at a function here, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government is continuing all-out efforts to deliver government services to the doorstep of the last person in the society.

CM Saha said that the state government in its budget for the current financial year (2025-26), Rs 7,000 crore have been allocated for development of different types of infrastructure, without which, he said that the state cannot progress.

He said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat 2047, Tripura government also announced 'Viksit Tripura-2047 Vision Document' on August 22 outlining the road map of development of the state in 2047.

Noting that Tripura is the fifth state in the country and first state in Northeast region to announce the state’s road map for 2047 by releasing the Viksit Tripura-2047 vision document, the Chief Minister said that like the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, 'Atmanirbhar Tripura' is the main mantra of the Tripura government.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not a government programme but a mass movement now.

Chief Minister Saha announced that the state government has adopted the 'Vocal for Local' strategy, giving priority to purchase and promotion of local products.

He said that the government has also given highest priority towards development of infrastructure, as without developing infrastructure, people would face problems in the coming days.

The BJP government is working for the overall development, including that of women and children, Saha said.

He announced that in addition to existing working women’s hostels, the state government would set up 10 more working women’s hostels in different parts of the state and Rs 114 crore was sanctioned for the purpose.

Rs 11.40 crore would be spent for each of the working women’s hostels, with 100 seats each.

These hostels would be equipped with various modern facilities. The Chief Minister said that the Social Welfare and Social Education (SWSE) Department has provided disability identity cards to 41,694 divyang people (differently-abled) so that they can get various facilities and scopes under various schemes.

Over 14,575 divyang people are getting Rs 2,000 per month social allowance from the SWSE department.

