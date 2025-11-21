BJP govt working to ensure quality education for all communities: Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 21 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the BJP government is working to ensure quality education for students across all communities and castes.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony of meritorious students under the ‘CM Saath’ scheme organised at Rabindra Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to create an education hub in Tripura and is taking one decision after another to strengthen the state's education system.

He said: “If we can get quality education, the nation develops, and it works as the main mantra for progress. After a long time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Education Policy. This education policy covers various issues ranging from creativity to skill development, expansion of thinking, and consciousness.”

In the discussion, the Chief Minister said that the Education Department is working keeping in mind those who are unable to study due to financial constraints.

Announcing that the state government is implementing the ‘CM Saath’ scheme for those who are unable to study despite their talent due to financial and social constraints, Saha said that on Friday, about 200 students have been selected from all over the state under the scheme.

“Our goal is to further encourage students in their studies, which is good for the state and the country. The BJP government is committed to providing proper education to meritorious students. The government is trying to provide quality education to the children. Through the CM Saath project, enthusiasm will be created among them. The students have been selected by maintaining transparency in this project,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Mission Mukul’ program has been launched so that the young children of the Anganwadi centres can adapt to the school environment.

“Saharsa programs have been launched for students from class I to VIII. In this way, the children can study happily, free from the pressure of studies. The proper implementation of the PM Poshan project is being monitored. About 125 schools have been upgraded to Vidya Jyoti. Many books have been published in Kokborok, Chakma, Mizo, and other languages. More than 5,200 teachers and 115 librarians have been appointed through JRBT,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that various educational institutions have now been established in the state of Tripura. Triple IT has been launched in the state. Ten IAS/IPS aspirants have been financially assisted under the Lakshya project.

A National Forensic Science University and a National Law University have been established in Tripura, he informed.

“The state government is trying to create an education hub in Tripura. Many facilities have now been created in the state in the field of education. The government is taking one decision after another to strengthen the education system of the state of Tripura,” he added.

Special Secretary of the Education Department, Ravel Hemendra Kumar, along with senior officials of the Education Department, were present on the occasion.

