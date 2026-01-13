BJP govt working with a humanitarian perspective for people: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 13 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that standing by people in times of need is a humanitarian duty and that the present state government is working with a people-centric and humanitarian approach.

Saha made the remarks while participating in a winter clothes distribution programme organised for residents of Pratapgarh under the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that similar programmes were organised on Monday as well and added that such initiatives bring happiness to both the beneficiaries and those involved in the service.

“Helping people also benefits us. Extending a helping hand to those in distress is humanity. Even during disasters, there are opportunities to serve people,” he said.

Saha noted that while many come to people only during elections to seek votes, the government has been consistently organising social welfare programmes with a humanitarian outlook, which also helps strengthen the bond between the government and the people.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Chief Minister stated that the guiding principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas are not mere slogans but carry profound significance.

“The main mantra of the Bharatiya Janata Party is that service is our religion. Service has a spiritual dimension and is an integral part of our party’s ideology. Through activities like blood donation and social service, we build connections among people and fulfil our social responsibilities,” he said.

Saha said that the Prime Minister is a guiding force for the state government, which is working under his leadership to reach every section of society.

“We have taken initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi scheme, and special emphasis is being given to improving the socio-economic condition of women. Self-help groups are being strengthened to achieve this goal. Our vision is to build a ‘New Tripura’,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the government would not tolerate any form of chaos in the state.

“We want to maintain peace in Tripura. Those who are still walking on the wrong path should refrain from doing so. As guardians, we will take all necessary steps to ensure peace and harmony,” Saha added.

--IANS

