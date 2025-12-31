BJP has become ‘worker free’ while chasing ‘Congress-free’ dream: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Buldhana (Maharashtra), Dec 31 The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday claiming that the party is descending into chaos ahead of the local body elections.

Sapkal remarked that in its obsession with creating a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India), the BJP has effectively become "Karyakarta-mukt" (Worker-free) by sidelining its own loyalists.

Speaking to the media in Buldhana, the Congress leader highlighted the growing resentment within the BJP ranks. He stated that loyal, long-time workers are being pushed aside during ticket distribution for municipal elections in favor of "outsiders" who have recently defected from other parties. "There is massive confusion within the BJP regarding seat distributions for municipal councilors, and this trend will likely repeat in the upcoming Assembly elections," Sapkal added.

He further alleged that the influence of the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh (Nagpur) is fading. "With the party now in the hands of outsiders, its control will soon shift from Nagpur’s Reshimbagh to the corporate offices of few industrialists,” he claimed.

Turning his focus towards the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress State President leveled serious allegations regarding the party's associations. Sapkal labeled the NCP (AP) as a "party of goons," alleging they have granted entry to mafias and individuals linked to the notorious ‘Koyta Gang.’ He further claimed that a distributor linked to a drug factory found on the farm of CM Eknath Shinde’s brother in Satara was found to be an NCP (AP) worker.

Looking ahead to the future, he announced that 2026 will be the 'Year of Organisation' for the Maharashtra Congress. He noted that preparations began in December and that the party’s morale is at an all-time high. "The Congress party’s spirits are high, and we are seeing a large-scale influx of new members. Our focus for the New Year is to strengthen our ideological commitment and unite our forces to build a stronger front," Sapkal concluded.

Meanwhile, Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) only in Mumbai. A similar attempt was made in Pune but failed due to conflicts between local leaders.

