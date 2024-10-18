BJP has culture of working, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Oct 18 Haryana’s third-time Cabinet minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state’s BJP government has been formed for the third consecutive term and “this proved that we are people of a working culture”.

“This is the first time a government has worked based on positivity and that has been appreciated by the people. Also, it is a historic moment that the BJP has formed the government in Haryana for the third time,” he stated.

The senior-most Cabinet minister was responding to questions by the media here after assuming his duty as a Cabinet minister.

“We are people of such a party where, just like a grandmother gives a tonic to a child on the first day of birth when someone joins our party, they are also given a tonic that if you join this party, you will have to work. We are people of that culture,” Vij said.

“We have proven it by creating history in Haryana, forming the BJP government for the third time. Usually, governments change based on negativity, when one government makes mistakes, another comes in and does the same, leading to another change. But this is the first time a government has worked based on positivity, and it has been appreciated by the people, creating a historic moment where the BJP has formed the government for the third time in Haryana,” the seven-time lawmaker said.

In response to a question about his portfolio, Vij, who has been a Cabinet minister multiple times, handling key portfolios like home, health and medical education, said the portfolio does not matter much to him.

“I am a minister, and even if I were not, I would be an MLA, and if not an MLA, then a BJP worker. When a BJP government comes to power, it is the duty and responsibility of every BJP worker to work for the state’s upliftment and the welfare of the people.”

In response to another query, he said, “Today in the first meeting of the cabinet we discussed several important subjects such as the ongoing procurement of paddy and ensuring that it is managed properly so that farmers receive payments for their crops promptly without any inconvenience.

“Similarly, we discussed the supply of DAP fertilizer to ensure that there is no shortage and that it remains available to farmers. Additionally, we discussed the Scheduled Castes and Backward Class Commission's proposal related to reservations, ensuring that there is no discrimination among any caste and that equality is maintained,” said Vij, whose political journey started in 1990 when he won a by-election from the Ambala Cantonment constituency. He has since been elected seven times from this constituency.

