BJP has many CM candidates; Kejriwal disqualified by court to be AAP CM: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jan 11 AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal knows that he can never take oath as chief minister due to court restriction, yet he is seeking votes by projecting himself as his party’s CM candidate, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday.

He said Kejriwal knows that AAP is losing Delhi election to BJP so he is trying to create confusion over BJP's CM face and "declaring" that Ramesh Bidhuri might be BJP's CM candidate.

"I challenge Arvind Kejriwal who is promoting himself as CM candidate to take legal opinion from a advocate and understand that he can't ever be sworn in as CM in view of Supreme Court restrictions," said Sachdeva, referring to court curbs imposed on Kejriwal who was released on bail in a money laundering case related to the now-banned excise policy.

Sachdeva said that the BJP's CM face will be decided by party MLAs and national leadership. "All BJP candidates for Delhi Assembly are Chief Ministerial candidates," he said.

Earlier, Sachdeva said that the latest report of CAG on the Delhi Liquor Scam, as brought in public domain by media, is shocking.

The CAG report, exposed by media, for the first time gives an indication of the loss to the exchequer of being of over Rs 2,026 crore, he said.

Sachdeva said that the primary loss figure in a period of just about a year indicates that had BJP protest not forced Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw his fraudulent Liquor Policy, then by now the loss to Delhi would have crossed at least Rs 10,000 crore.

The Delhi BJP chief said that, shockingly, the new Liquor Policy implemented by Kejriwal government was not ratified by Delhi Assembly and lacked transparency on several counts.

The credentials of several bidders were shady, and Expert Committee recommendations were ignored and violated. Wholesale, retail and zonal licences were issued in violation of laws, he said.

Sachdeva criticised the current Delhi government, accusing it of corrupt practices that have inflicted tremendous suffering on honest citizens. Calling the government a “disaster,” he claimed that it has betrayed Delhiites with false promises. “We must overthrow this regime that has erected palaces of corruption,” he said.

