BJP has no shame after copying our guarantees in Bihar: K'taka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka), July 19 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has thrown a direct challenge to the BJP and JD-S, saying that the development work undertaken by his government is the best response to their false propaganda, adding that the BJP has no shame after copying our poll guarantees in Bihar to win the upcoming Assembly election.

"We have taken the government to the doorsteps of the people. I invite them (BJP and JD-S) for an open debate on this," the Chief Minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 2,578 crore here as part of the state government's two-year performance outreach event named 'Saadhana Samavesha'.

The event was described as the show of strength of CM Siddaramaiah.

"Let BJP and JD-S leaders, who are misleading the public with a series of lies, come together on a single platform. Let us have an open debate on our government's development work -- I will also participate," he said while challenging the BJP and JD-S.

"BJP has no shame after copying our guarantees in Bihar to win election," the Chief Minister chided the BJP and JD-S.

He criticised the BJP for spreading misinformation that the state government has no money for development.

"Today's inauguration of Rs 2,578 crore worth of development works is the answer. BJP and JD-S should not be so envious. Their intolerance towards our developmental efforts is evident."

He also said that the BJP has never come to power in Karnataka on its own strength.

"Every time, they've come to power through the backdoor using 'Operation Kamala'. Similarly, JD-S leader Kumaraswamy has never been able to form a government on his own. Those who have failed to earn the love, trust, and support of the people have no moral right to criticise our government," Siddaramaiah added.

"The BJP and JD-S do not stand for the interests of the state or its people. Every year, the state pays a huge amount in taxes to the Centre, but in return receives only a fraction. Leaders like Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai do not have the courage to raise this injustice before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their silence is a betrayal of the people of Karnataka."

He reiterated that along with implementing the five guarantee schemes, the state government has also allocated lakhs of crores for development of the state.

"Our developmental work is not limited to Congress supporters -- it benefits BJP and JD-S voters too, every day and every month. Just the other day, I personally handed over a free ticket to the 500th woman beneficiary under the Shakti scheme. This reflects our government's commitment," he underlined.

Siddaramaiah emphasised Congress' long history of delivering social justice.

"From the time of late Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, it is the Congress government that has implemented social justice programmes. The entire country knows this and will not forget."

"The Food Security Act, Right to Education Act, and MGNREGA were all introduced during Congress rule. Let the BJP show what it has done during its time in power," the Chief Minister said.

He also accused the BJP of being against social justice and the upliftment of backward communities.

"Manuvadis are opposed to the Constitution and to the development of marginalised communities. That is why they (BJP) attack us (Congress)."

"The BJP is conspiring to change the Constitution. But the people of this country, along with the Congress, will defeat the BJP and the Manuvadi conspirators," Siddaramaiah asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, said, "In last year's by-elections to three constituencies, the Congress emerged victorious. We defeated the sons of two former Chief Ministers. Through this, the voters have sent a strong message and given us inner strength."

"In the 2028 state Assembly elections, you must bless us by ensuring victory in more constituencies and bring the Congress back to power in the state, so we can continue to serve you. Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the guidance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, I and all Ministers will work together in unity and repay our debt to the people," Shivakumar added.

"The development schemes of the Congress government are clearly visible to the people. The BJP, which initially mocked our guarantee schemes, is now copying them in other states. The criticism of opposition parties will fade, but our work will remain," he said.

"Our guarantee schemes have become a model for the entire country. These very schemes were criticised as lies and deemed a path to bankruptcy by everyone -- from the Prime Minister to BJP leaders in the state. But later, during the elections held in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana, they announced similar guarantee schemes even before the Congress did. Recently, in Bihar too, they have copied our guarantee schemes," he remarked.

