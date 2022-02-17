BJP has transformed Manipur from blockades to development, says JP Nadda

Ahead of the Mpur election, BJP National President JP Nadda during a public rally here on Thursday said that BJP has transformed the state from blockades to the path of development.

"Five years ago Mpur's situation was marred by blockades and bandhs but under Chief Minister N Biren Singh we have transformed the state from blockades to development of every section of society", said Nadda.

He further said, "Bandhs and blockades have stopped in Mpur. The agricultural budget in Mpur has been increased two times in five years under the Biren Singh government. We will take Mpur to newer heights in the next five years with your blessings."

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday released the party's election mfesto for Mpur, promising preservation of the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooty to college going girls.

While releasing the mfesto, Nadda said, "The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward - we will ensure more development in the future."

( With inputs from ANI )

