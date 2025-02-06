BJP high command stands by Karnataka party President Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Feb 6 In a snub to some leaders who have been pushing for the replacement of B.Y. Vijayendra as the President of the party in Karnataka, the BJP’s high command has refused to entertain their complaints against him, sources stated on Thursday.

Furthermore, the high command has reprimanded former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for making a false statement to the media, claiming that their group had met BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

The senior leadership has expressed outrage against the rebel camp for tarnishing the party’s image.

In this backdrop, the rebels, who were hopeful of convincing the top leadership to replace Vijayendra, have faced a severe setback and are returning from New Delhi empty-handed, sources confirmed.

The rebel camp had to be content with former minister and senior Dalit leader Arvind Limbavali meeting National President Nadda a day before their arrival in New Delhi.

Former MLA Kumar Bangarappa had met BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santhosh. However, the high command flatly refused to meet the rebel group and even expressed displeasure over their actions, sources stated.

The group managed to meet former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai in New Delhi and urged him to take the lead.

However, sources revealed that Bommai declined their request, stating that he would abide by the party’s decision regarding the leadership.

Disheartened by these developments, the rebel camp leaders have decided to return to Karnataka, while some are heading to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Sources stated that the high command has sent a clear message regarding the issue of the state president through this episode.

The rebel camp, including BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former Union Minister G.M. Siddeshwara, BJP MLA B.P. Harish, and former MLA Kumar Bangarappa, had also planned to file a complaint against Karnataka state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

However, although their concerns were conveyed to the national leadership, the latter chose to ignore them, sources revealed.

Encouraged by these developments, BJP MLA Suresh Gowda stated on Thursday that Vijayendra has been effectively leading the party and called for action against the rebel leaders.

“It is inappropriate to criticise former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. If party leaders themselves make negative statements against him, it will deeply hurt party workers. Yediyurappa was instrumental in bringing the BJP to power in the state. Rebels like MLA Yatnal should address their concerns internally instead of making public statements,” MLA Gowda urged.

He further stated that the appointment of the state President is solely at the discretion of the high command.

However, if no action is taken against the rebel leaders, it could set a bad precedent. The high command should prevent rebel leaders from making public statements.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the plans of the rebel MLAs, who had intended to hold an unofficial meeting of the Lingayat community MLAs and MPs at the office of Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna in New Delhi on February 10.

It was planned to convey a message that Vijayendra is not the tall leader of the influential Lingayat community, from which the BJP derives its core strength in Karnataka.

In response to the rebel camp’s activities in New Delhi, Vijayendra’s supporters have planned a show of strength on February 12.

Former minister M.P. Renukacharya asserted that the BJP would struggle to win even 10 seats if Vijayendra is replaced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor