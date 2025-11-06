BJP hits back, calls charges ‘baseless’ as Rahul Gandhi alleges massive voter fraud in Haryana

New Delhi, Nov 6 The BJP on Thursday dismissed as “baseless” the accusations levelled by Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who launched a fierce attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling party, alleging massive voter fraud in the Haryana Assembly elections.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh lashed out at the Congress leader, saying, “Every time he talks about a hydrogen bomb explosion, who does he want to target? His so-called ‘bomb’ turned out to be smaller than a children’s Diwali firecracker."

"Rahul Gandhi seemed to be rehearsing a press conference in advance over Bihar’s expected defeat. Earlier, he used to blame the EVMs, but when technicians, experts, and even the Supreme Court cleared them, he had no ground left to complain,” he added.

Backing Chugh’s stance, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma defended the electoral process and highlighted the importance of the Systematic Intensive Revision (SIR) mechanism. “This is precisely why the SIR exists. Why does Rahul Gandhi oppose the SIR? It is meant to ensure the purification of the voter list. There should be no opposition to it,” Sharma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing the media at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi unveiled what he termed “The H Files”, claiming his team had uncovered evidence of a “centrally coordinated operation” to manipulate voter lists and “subvert democracy.”

“This is not an accident. This is not about one booth or one constituency. It is a centralised operation to steal elections,” Gandhi declared. He claimed that over 25 lakh fake or duplicate voters were fraudulently inserted into Haryana’s electoral rolls to turn a “Congress landslide victory into a BJP win.”

The Congress leader alleged that the manipulation was part of a larger pattern aimed at undermining free and fair elections across India. “The data we have gathered over months shows systematic interference,” Gandhi said, demanding an independent investigation into the alleged fraud.

