BJP holds crucial meeting ahead of Odisha bypolls

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, brainstormed over the selection of its candidate and the devising of a strategy for the upcoming bye-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha during a crucial meeting of the party's core committee held at the State headquarters here, party sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State BJP President Manmohan Samal, party's state National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, and other senior party leaders attended the core committee meeting.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJP leader Basanta Kumar Panda said, "We held discussions to ensure the BJP's victory in the bypolls. The party will contest the election with a meticulously planned strategy and register a victory by a huge margin."

He also told that the suggestions regarding the candidate's name would be sent to Delhi, while the final decision on the matter would be taken by the party's Parliamentary Board.

He added that all BJP leaders and workers would abide by the decision of the party's Parliamentary Board.

Highlighting the importance of the bypoll in the Nuapada seat, State Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said, "This is an important election for us. The BJP is determined to win this seat and wrest it from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)."

He noted that several issues, including the poll strategy for the Nuapada bypolls, were discussed during the party's core committee meeting held on Sunday.

Jay Dholakia, the son of former Nuapada MLA and BJD leader late Rajendra Dholakia, joined the BJP on Saturday, a decision considered as a major jolt to the BJD ahead of the upcoming bye-election to the Nuapada Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

The Congress has already announced veteran tribal leader Balabhadra Majhi as its candidate for the Nuapada bye-election, scheduled to be held on November 11.

The ruling BJP and the main opposition BJD are yet to announce their candidates for the bypoll.

