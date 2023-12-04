BJP in Haryana will make hat-trick in assembly polls: Khattar

Chandigarh, Dec 4 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the impressive success achieved by the BJP with a hat-trick in the just concluded assembly elections will be replicated by PM Narendra Modi in the parliamentary elections slated in May next year.

Likewise, he anticipated a similar hat-trick in the Haryana assembly election four months later after the Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp and Jan Samvad Yatra program in Sonipat.

He said that the people have expressed confidence in policies and programs of the Central government, led by Modi. Anticipating a continuation of the significant victories in state assembly elections, the Chief Minister affirmed that the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra “serves as Prime Minister Modi's commitment to ensuring a prosperous future for the nation”.

The Chief Minister directly engaged with beneficiaries of the old-age pension. He also initiated the disbursement of the old-age pension to 3,000 eligible beneficiaries of Sonipat, relying on verified data through the Parivar Pahchan Patra (PPP).

“The primary objective of the state government is to uplift individuals from poverty. In pursuit of this goal, numerous welfare schemes have been implemented for the benefit of eligible citizens,” he added.

