BJP in Madhya Pradesh starts campaigning for July 10 Amarwara bypoll

Bhopal, June 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday began its campaign for the upcoming bypoll to the Amarwara Assembly constituency in the state's Chhindwara district.

The Amarwara seat is set to witness a contest between BJP's Kamlesh Shah and Congress' Dheeransha Invati.

Kamlesh Shah -- a three-time MLA -- switched to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and also quit as a Congress legislator, necessitating the by-election in the Amarwara constituency.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh unit BJP chief V.D. Sharma addressed the party workers in Chhindwara and asked them to get ready for the Amarwara bypoll.

Notably, Amarwara is one of the seven assembly segments in Chhindwara district, and the Congress had won all of them in 2023.

Addressing the party workers in Amarwara on Sunday, Sharma said: "People of Chhindwara have created history in the Lok Sabha, and now it's time to win the Amarwara assembly seat. It has already been proved that Chhindwara is not the bastion of any individual politician."

For the Amarwara bypoll, the BJP has nominated 35 star campaigners, including all five Union Ministers from the state; the Congress has nominated 40, which includes two former CMs, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

