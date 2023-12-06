BJP in power for 4 years in K'taka, was not able to close potholes in B'luru: CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 6 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the BJP which was in power for four years could not close the potholes in the roads of Bengaluru. He was speaking to the media at Belagavi Airport on Wednesday.

Reacting to the BJP’s accusations that work was not done under ‘Brand Bengaluru’, the CM said, “It has only been six months since we came to power. Did the BJP create ‘Brand Bangalore’?”

“The High Court had reprimanded the BJP Government for not filling the potholes. What moral right do they have to talk about Bengaluru,” he asked.

Replying to a statement that when sessions are being held in North Karnataka the ministers are all staying in Telangana, the CM said, “Not all the ministers are there. One or two have gone as there is need to do work also. Only Zameer Ahmed and DK Shivakumar should come back.”

Responding to former CM HD Kumaraswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah has no development speech, only appeasement speech, the CM replied that he had said that “all communities including Muslims will be protected.”

