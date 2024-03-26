BJP in talks with star campaigners for LS polls in K’taka: Bommai

Bengaluru, March 26 Karnataka BJP is in talks with the star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election campaign, said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters at Masanakatte village in Hangal taluk during the election campaign on Tuesday, he said there has been a tremendous response from the people in Karnataka thanks to the pro-Modi wave across the state.

Asked about the campaign by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, he said talks between the party and the superstar are going on. “Everything will be decided by the party soon as we are in talks with other celebrities as well,” he said.

On changing candidates in some constituencies, Bommai said he had already spoken to the sitting Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and he has agreed to the party decision. MP Karadi Sanganna was denied the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“Today, B.S.Yediyurappa was in Davangere to set things right. Tomorrow, Yediyurappa will go to Belagavi to dissuade dissent,” he said.

On the poaching of followers of Yediyurappa by the Congress party, he said each political party would draw its strategies in the election battlefield.

"We too have the poll strategy but ultimately it is the voters who decide whom to support," he said.

--IANS

mka/dan

