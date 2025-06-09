BJP irked over names missing in obituary references on first day of Assembly session in Bengal

Kolkata, June 9 The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, on Monday, criticised the omission of three names from the list of obituary mentions on the first day of the Monsoon session of the state Assembly.

As per protocol, the House was adjourned earlier in the day after the obituary mentions, and the full-fledged session will resume from Tuesday onwards and continue for the next two weeks.

BJP legislators noted that although the Obituary Mention referred to the 26 tourists killed by terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year, three important names were missing from the name list.

The three names missing from the list includes Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, the martyr paratrooper killed in an ambush with terrorists in the Basantgarh area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir in April this year, Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son killed in the communal violence in minority-dominated Murshidabad district in April as well.

According to the fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken an anti-national stand in her attempt to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is evident from the omission of the names of Jhantu Ali Sheikh, Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das from the Obituary Mention list. I admit the Chief Minister does not have any direct role in the preparation of the list. However, their names were not included in the list by the officials concerned, inspired by the attitude of the Chief Minister," Paul said.

However, the development has left the Trinamool Congress Legislative Party in the Assembly embarrassed.

None of them were ready to speak about the omission to the mediapersons on Monday.

On Tuesday, a special motion will be tabled on the floor of the Assembly to be moved for discussion this week "to condemn the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22" and to "commend the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces" as a retaliatory action.

While taking part in the discussion on the motion in the Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari raised the issue of the omission of the three names in the Obituary Mention List.

LoP Adhikari and other BJP legislators participating in the debate will also attack the state government over the omission of the term 'Operation Sindoor' in the draft motion to be moved in the matter.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor