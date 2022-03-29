BJP is directly attacking country's institutional democracy, by ruling over Central agencies: Banerjee writes to opposition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote a letter to several opposition leaders, “expressing her concern over BJP's direct attacks on democracy." This move come after TMC faced criticism in Bengal over the handling of the Birbhum violence.

She wrote, "I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and comer political opponents across the country for vendetta During the recently concluded Winter Session, Parliament bulldozed through the Delhi Special Police (Amendment) Bill 2021 as well as the CVC (Amendment) Bill 2021, in the midst of an opposition walkout. These laws enable the Centre to extend the tenure of the directors of ED and CBI up to 5 years in blatant violation of a previous Supreme Court judgment."

"We all must resist the ruling BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner. It is amply clear that the BJP ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance. We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch-hunt. It pains me to see that the chief ministers of BJP ruled states have been consistently flouting the directives of the judiciary, I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy in our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses. Time and again, the BJP is trying to attack the federal structure of this country by attempting to influence a certain section of the judiciary As the opposition parties, it is our constitutional responsibility to hold this government accountable for their actions, to resist the stifing of voices of dissent" the leader continued.

"I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force. Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the Government that our country deserves" Banerjee conculded.