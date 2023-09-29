BJP issues disciplinary action notice to eight leaders in Kashmir

Jammu, Sept 29 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued disciplinary action notice to eight party leaders belonging to the Valley for indulging in anti-party activities.

The notices have been issued to Altaf Thakur, Ali Mohammad Mir, G.M. Mir, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

Party sources said that the notice says that while holding inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf, it came to the notice of Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of them for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in party.

It also says if they choose to give unconditional apology and undertaking for future the same may be sent to party president within one week from today.

BJP Disciplinary Committee consists of chairman Sunil Sethi and members Aseem Gupta and Rekha Mahajan.

