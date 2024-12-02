BJP issues show-cause notice to K'taka MLA for anti-party activities

New Delhi, Dec 2 The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making remarks against its state-level leadership and defying the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance.

Responding to the notice, Yatnal said on Monday that he would be presenting the facts regarding the current state of the party in Karnataka.

In a post of X, he said, "I will respond to the notice issued by the BJP Disciplinary Committee Chairman, while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka. My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues, and dynasty politics will remain unwavering."

The notice was issued to Yatnal on Sunday, which stated: "Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums."

The party has expressed concern that despite having been issued a show-cause notice several times earlier and his assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline have continued unabated.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline section (a) and (1). Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," the notice read.

The notice signed by Om Pathak, BJP's member secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee, further said, "Please note that in the event of non receipt of your explanation within the time stipulated herein, the Central Disciplinary Committee may assume that you have nothing to say and it may proceed to take a final view in the matter."

Earlier, Yatnal had proposed a public awareness campaign regarding amendments to the Waqf Bill. However, several party leaders had objected, urging him to refrain from organising the event.

In December 2023, he alleged Rs 40,000 crore embezzlement under the Yediyurappa government during the first wave of Covid-19.

