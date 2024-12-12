BJP, JD-U hail ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill approved by Cabinet; SS(UBT) cautious

New Delhi, Dec 12 The Union Cabinet's approval of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill on Thursday has sparked reactions from leaders across political parties.

The BJP and JD-U leaders have strongly supported the Bill, highlighting the financial and logistical benefits it could bring.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed approval, stating, "This is a good step. A lot of government time and money is wasted on elections. This will save money and is a good initiative."

Talking to IANS, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay echoed similar sentiments, saying, "We have been demanding this for a long time. Earlier, elections stretched over a year, hampering development. I hope it is implemented soon."

BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya emphasised the importance of regular elections in hindering development, adding, "If 'One Nation, One Election' is passed, it will be historic for India. It is not a political issue but one for the betterment of the people."

BJP leader Rakesh Sachan also welcomed the change, stating, "For five years, the country was constantly engaged in elections. Now, we are free from this headache, and this will bring positive change."

JD-U leader Sanjay Jha also supported the initiative, noting, "We welcome the Bill. Holding elections at both the state and central levels together will save money."

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced a cautious perspective, saying, "While we welcome the approval of the Bill, we are concerned about how issues like Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)s and manpower will be managed. I hope this process will be used for progress and not political gain."

Meanwhile, the Bill is expected to be tabled during the current Winter Session of Parliament.

According to the Centre, the Bill, aimed at streamlining electoral processes, is expected to save money, enhance efficiency, and avoid hindering development by synchronising the elections for the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

