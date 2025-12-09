BJP, JD(S) criticise Karnataka govt over liquor availability in small shops

Belagavi, Dec 9 Criticising the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka over the availability of liquor in small ration shops, the JD(S) and BJP taunted that the Congress dispensation should sell it online.

JD(S) floor leader in the Assembly C. B. Suresh Babu raised the issue during the Question Hour on Tuesday and said that, on the one hand, the government gives Rs 2,000 every month to women heads of households under the Gruha Laxmi scheme, and on the other hand, the money is taken away by allowing the sale of liquor in small shops.

He said men in the family were most likely to take this money and spend it on alcohol.

"In villages, we are witnessing young children getting addicted to liquor and families suffering. The sale of liquor needs to be controlled. Does the government think about these issues at all?" he questioned.

Senior BJP MLA S. Sureshkumar said the government had agreed in its written reply that the matter had come to its notice.

"Liquor is available in small shops, and this trend has continued for a long time. Instead of this, I suggest that the government use online-selling platforms and supply liquor to people's doorsteps. What is happening in this state?" he asked.

Replying to the concerns, Minister for Excise R.B. Timmapur said, "The government is conducting a series of raids and regularly controlling the menace. Only a small number of cases are reported, and we will take action."

Suresh Babu countered that it was not a matter of small numbers. He alleged that the government had fixed sales targets for the Excise Department.

"They claim taluk-wise sales targets have been set, and to meet them, liquor is being sold in small shops and ration shops. In every village, it has become a menace, and even Class 10 students are getting addicted," he said.

Minister Timmapur maintained that the government had not set any targets.

"Sales depend on demand and supply," he clarified.

Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar objected and said this was false.

"The government has set a sales target of Rs 43,000 crore for the Excise Department. There is pressure to sell more. Let the minister admit this in the House," he demanded.

Timmapur reiterated that no targets had been set.

"We only have approximate sales figures. Even in Gujarat, where liquor is banned, it is available in shops. It is found everywhere in the country, and we are trying to control it," he added.

Speaker U.T. Khader asked him to keep Gujarat's example aside and focus on Karnataka.

Intervening, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that almost everything is available online and delivered to doorsteps, including medicines.

"What is the guarantee that liquor is not being supplied? It is available - maybe not officially. This is happening in the system. I have come to know about these things. In the coastal region, even when bar licences are cancelled, liquor is supplied to beaches. In my opinion, it is better to give them licences. This is my personal view," he said.

He further said, "They also say that more than seven liquor bottles are not allowed to be kept at home. Everyone who visits me brings a bottle. If authorities check, I will have to face cases. These rules need to be regularised. This requires a discussion."

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar disagreed. "If my information is correct, drugs are being supplied through gig workers. The government should not appear helpless. Society is getting spoiled, and youths are being ruined. Don't they know who is doing it?" he asked.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara responded, "Sureshkumar is a senior leader and has claimed that drugs are being delivered through Swiggy, Zomato and other apps. Let him share the information with us. You have made a serious allegation. The Karnataka CM has announced that we will make Karnataka a drug-free state. We have launched major operations and seized narcotics worth thousands of crores. This is not a small statement. It is very serious, and I want you to share the details."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor