BJP, JD(S) to form coordination panel, says Vijayendra after meeting Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 21 BJP's Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has said that there are plans to form two coordination committees between the party and JD(S). He mentioned that after discussions with party leaders, these would be announced soon.

Vijayendra met Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday to extend Diwali greetings.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he stated that they discussed the current political situation in the state. He said that Kumaraswamy would send names for the committee within the next 8-10 days.

“I have sought suggestions regarding the BJP-JD(S) coordination committee. Since Greater Bengaluru elections are approaching, Kumaraswamy has proposed forming one committee limited to Bengaluru and another for the rest of the state,” he explained.

He criticised the Congress-led state government's administration, stating that the situation in Bengaluru and the rest of the state has worsened, and people are cursing the lack of development. “You're all seeing the disorder in Bengaluru city,” he remarked.

He further alleged that the state ministers are arrogant.

“When IT industry leaders like Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw give suggestions about Bengaluru and its roads, ministers ignore them and even mock such respected individuals. This does not bring dignity to the government,” Vijayendra said.

He recalled that during Yediyurappa's tenure as Chief Minister, when similar criticism and suggestions were received, he invited Mohandas Pai home for tea and took his suggestions positively.

He drew attention to the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, questioning whether the ruling leaders had forgotten about it. “People are wondering whether a Tughlaq-style government is running here,” he said.

He referred to BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra’s statement that funds collected in Karnataka were taken to Bihar for elections. "Let the ministers testify -- why are Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar silent on the Valmiki scam?" he questioned.

He alleged that in the scam, money was transferred to Telangana, thousands of benami (fake) accounts were opened, gold was purchased, and the funds were used during the Lok Sabha elections. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) itself has confirmed this, he claimed.

Vijayendra also mentioned that the Contractors' Association has written a letter alleging that a 60-70 per cent commission is being demanded in the major irrigation department. “D.K. Shivakumar asked them to file an official complaint -- when there's already a written letter, what more proof do you need?” he asked.

Even the Chief Minister's own Economic Adviser, Basavaraj Rayareddy, has written a letter stating that sand mafia operations are ongoing and that the Karnataka government is losing Rs 400- Rs 500 crore because of it. “What more proof is needed for corruption in the state?” he asked.

He alleged that illegal gambling rackets like 'Ispit' and 'Matka' are operating in several districts, including Shivamogga, with the support of police officers and ruling party MLAs.

“Many people are being driven to suicide due to these illegal activities. When Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar travel to other states, they beat their own drum, claiming Karnataka’s guarantees are a model for the nation. But your guarantees are not a role model -- stop making false claims. The people are observing the state's loot,” he warned.

In response to a question about Chittapur, he said, “I don’t know why Minister Priyank Kharge is acting so irrationally. It’s unnecessary to criticise the RSS like this. Is this just a publicity stunt or a strategy to grab the Chief Minister’s seat?” he questioned.

He said that, as per AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s own statement, Priyank appears isolated in this matter. “They are trying to cover up the ruling party’s failures by creating such distractions. The Path Sanchalan (route march) in Chittapur will take place successfully on November 2. There is no confusion about that,” he assured.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLA Krishnappa, BJP Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, and former MLA A. Manjunath were also present on the occasion.

