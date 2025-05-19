"BJP, JDU have nothing to do with Bihar and Biharis": RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Watch Video)

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. Ahead Bihar polls Tejashwi Yadav of BJD took a sharp jibe at BJP and Janta Dal and said that both the parties have nothing to do with Bihar and Biharis. Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP and JDU of neglecting Bihar's development, focusing solely on criticizing Lalu Prasad Yadav and himself instead of addressing crucial issues like education, healthcare, and irrigation. He claimed the Bihar government is prioritizing anti-Yadav rhetoric.

While speaking to media Tejashwi stated,"BJP and JDU have nothing to do with Bihar and Biharis. They have no concern for studies, medicines, income, irrigation, hearing, education, or health. They only know how to abuse Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav day and night on TV...There is a competition going on in the Bihar Government to give statements against us," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna."

Earlier today, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan asserted that there is "no vacancy" currently in Bihar for the post of Chief Minister and CM Nitish Kumar will lead a strong NDA government after the Assembly polls.

Chirag Paswan stated in Darbhanga that there is no CM vacancy in Bihar and that Nitish Kumar will lead a strong NDA government after the election results, guided by PM Modi's vision. Separately, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh merged his party, Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA), with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, marking a notable political development before the Bihar Assembly polls.