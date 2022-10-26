BJP jibes AIMIM chief Owaisi for his 'wish to see hijab-clad girl as PM of India'

BJP on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that he wishes to see a hijab-clad girl as the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Owaisi said, BJP wants to eradicate secularism and equal opportunity for all in the country. Following this, he said, he wants to see a girl in Hijab as the Prime Minister of the country. The Hyderabad MP's remarks were made after reporters asked him about Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted: "Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?."

In his press conference, Owaisi said that one of the two judges in the Supreme Court bench gave his judgment in favour of the hijab. Later he said, that the judge said it is necessary for Muslim girls to study and, if they want to wear hijab and go for studies then it is not a problem. It is a very positive judgment, the AIMIM chief said.

Following a split decision by a two-judge SC bench, the hijab matter is with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for the constitution of an appropriate bench.

"BJP think they have danger from halal meat, Muslims' caps, and their beards. They have problems with their food habits. The party is actually against Muslim identity," the AIMIM chief said.

"PM's words 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' are empty rhetoric. BJP's real agenda is to end India's diversity and Muslim identity," Owaisi added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor