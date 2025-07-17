BJP lashes out at opposition over Odisha bandh

Bhubaneswar, July 17 BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday criticised the opposition for calling a statewide bandh in Odisha, terming it an attempt to create political disturbance rather than providing constructive solutions in the wake of the self-immolation case.

Speaking to the media, BJP national spokesperson Sarangi said, "The death of a young student from FM (Autonomous) College on July 14 has deeply shocked us all. The government has responded to the situation within its constitutional and administrative framework. But instead of helping restore calm or suggesting positive solutions, the Congress and its allies are indulging in disruptive politics."

The Bhubaneswar MP stated that the Odisha government responded swiftly and responsibly to the incident.

She highlighted that the government took complete responsibility for the girl's treatment.

Sarangi also noted that immediate disciplinary and legal action was taken against the accused faculty member, Samir Kumar Sahu and the Principal of the College, Dillip Kumar Ghose, who were arrested and sent to jail.

She condemned the demand for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister, calling it a diversionary tactic.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable. This is not the time for street politics but for serious self-reflection by these parties," Sarangi added.

Slamming the Congress, she said, "The Congress was in power for 40 years, and the BJD has ruled for 24 years. What did they do to create a secure and enabling ecosystem for women? Why didn't they ensure women's safety then?"

Sarangi further remarked that the opposition BJD and Congress have no moral authority to question a newly-formed government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who took charge just over a year ago.

Criticising the Opposition for "politicising" the incident, she said, "Both BJD and Congress are now polluting the environment by using this tragedy for political mileage. They failed to build a safe ecosystem during their regimes. It's time for them to introspect."

She concluded by expressing confidence in the BJP-led government's intent and capacity to ensure justice and improve women's safety across the state.

CM Majhi met the victim's family members at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, twice and extended support from the state government.

Sarangi further added that for the first time, even President Droupadi Murmu met the victim's family, which has never happened in the past.

Drawing comparisons with the previous government, Sarangi questioned, "During the 24-year rule of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, several such incidents occurred, but he never visited the victims or their families. I won't name the cases, but the contrast is clear."

Sarangi also cited a recent FIR filed by the deceased girl's brother at Bhograi Police Station, alleging that his family's safety is at stake due to the BJD and Congress supporters.

