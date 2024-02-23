BJP Leader Among 10 Arrested in Howrah Sex Racket Bust

In a significant development, a local BJP leader, Sabyasachi Ghosh, along with 10 associates, was arrested on Friday on charges of running a sex racket. The arrest took place in a hotel located in the Sankrail area of Howrah district following a police raid on Thursday evening, as reported by police officer Abyasachi Ghosh.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, currently under scrutiny for alleged sexual abuse involving some of its leaders in Sandeshkhali, criticized the BJP over the arrest of its leader in connection with the alleged involvement in a prostitution racket.

In a statement posted on social media, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said, "@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!" The AITC's post underscores the severity of the allegations and criticizes the BJP for its perceived stance on the protection of individuals involved in illegal activities.