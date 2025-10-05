BJP leader asks CM Mamata to declare 'North Bengal crisis' a state disaster

Kolkata, Oct 5 Raju Bista, a two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling constituency in West Bengal, on Sunday, has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to declare the ongoing crisis in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions amid heavy rainfall and frequent landslides as a "state-level disaster".

"My appeal comes in response to the massive rainfall on the night of October 4 and October 5, which caused extensive damage and devastation across the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars regions," Bista said.

In his letter, the BJP MP claimed that he had highlighted the significant loss of lives, damage to critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and the destruction of agricultural fields, homesteads, and livelihoods.

He had also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inform the Union government about the extensive losses faced by the north Bengal region, in order to facilitate additional resources for the affected region.

"I have also expressed my concerns over the West Bengal government's failure to declare the Teesta Flood of 2023 a "disaster", which left victims without due compensation and support," Bista claimed.

According to the BJP MP, in his letter to the Chief Minister, he had also emphasised the need for financial compensation for all victims and collaboration with the Union government to provide further assistance.

"I am hopeful that the Chief Minister will take necessary action to provide all relief, support to the victims, and collaborate with the Central government to ensure the timely reconstruction of all infrastructures and rehabilitation of all victims," Bista said.

As per the latest information available, till now 20 people have been reportedly killed and several others injured in the hills following the torrential rains and landslides.

According to reports by NDRF and the district administration, deaths were reported from several locations -- Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata, and Mirik Lake area.

Saying that the loss of lives is unfortunate, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told media persons: "As of now, the death toll is 20. It is likely to go up."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor