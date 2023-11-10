BJP leader booked for assaulting govt official in J&K's Poonch
By IANS | Published: November 10, 2023 07:47 PM 2023-11-10T19:47:11+5:30 2023-11-10T19:50:06+5:30
Jammu, Nov 10 A BJP leader was booked on Friday for assaulting a government official in J&K’s Poonch district, police said.
Police sources said that Wajid Bashir, a member of the district development council, was booked for assaulting a government official and using unparliamentary language during a meeting in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch.
"He was booked under section 353 and 504 of the IPC on a complaint filed against him," a source said.
