BJP leader booked for assaulting govt official in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Nov 10 A BJP leader was booked on Friday for assaulting a government official in J&K’s Poonch district, police said.

Police sources said that Wajid Bashir, a member of the district development council, was booked for assaulting a government official and using unparliamentary language during a meeting in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch.

"He was booked under section 353 and 504 of the IPC on a complaint filed against him," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor