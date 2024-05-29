BJP Leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Son Karan's Convoy Kills Two, Injures One in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda (Watch Video)

Two died, one critical, after a convoy of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj and son of BJP Leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit them near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Wednesday, May 29.

Villagers have gathered on the spot. According to the reports, the police seized the car and sent the bodies of the deceased to postmortem. The accident involved a convoy of BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh.

BREAKING: Two killed as a car in Brijbhushan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan’s convoy runs over a motorcycle in Gonda.



Two deaths confirmed, one grievously injured and hospitalised. pic.twitter.com/50K3CWcdi6 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 29, 2024

The matter is currently under investigation whether Karan Bhushan was present in the convoy at the time of the accident. Media reports suggest that the vehicle was passing through the Karnailganj area of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh when the incident took place.

Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded by the BJP from the seat after his father Brij Bhushan faced sexual harassment allegations from top wrestlers. The case is in progress in a Delhi court. Voting for the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh was held on May 20. The seat recorded 55.68% voter turnout.