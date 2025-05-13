BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh’s Son Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Kolkata Home

The son of Rinku Majumdar, wife of prominent BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata’s Newtown area, within the jurisdiction of the Techno City police station. Pritam, also known as Srinjoy (28), was discovered deceased, prompting an immediate investigation by local authorities. He was Majumdar’s son from her previous marriage. Preliminary police assessments suggest the possibility of suicide. However, a thorough investigation is underway to explore all potential angles. The body has been sent to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Rinku Majumdar, who is also affiliated with the BJP, recently married Dilip Ghosh. Her son, from her previous marriage, had expressed his contentment and unwavering support for her decision. “I am happy, very content. I had supported my mother in her decision to marry and will continue to support her always,” he stated after the marriage, which had garnered significant attention in Kolkata. Srinjoy, who worked in an IT company in Salt Lake, was out of town at the time of his mother’s wedding and was unable to attend. As of now, there has been no formal complaint received by the police, neither from Rinku Majumdar nor from any member of the deceased’s family.

