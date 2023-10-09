BJP leader in Tripura served show cause notice for terming CM 'failed minister'

Agartala, Oct 9 Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Monday served a show cause letter to a sub-divisional party leader reportedly for terming Chief Minister Manik Saha as "Failed Minister".

Bhattacharjee, in his show cause letter to Debraj Deb Biswas, the General Secretary of Kamapur Mandal Assembly constituency in Dhalai district, directed him to reply in five days why disciplinary action would not be taken against him for making comments against the Chief Minister on social media.

Local media reported that Biswas, in a reply to a query of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman fans club Facebook account, said that Chief Minister Saha is a "Failed Minister".

The Facebook account has asked who is the all time “Failed Minister of Tripura”, and Biswas replied Saha.

