BJP leader Parvesh Verma slams previous AAP govt for 10 years of misgovernance in Delhi

New Delhi, June 20 Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, on Friday, criticised and blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the misgovernance in Delhi during the last 10 years before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state earlier this year.

He also said that after the BJP government came to power in Delhi this year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been actively working towards reviewing the progress of several development projects, visiting sites, and holding officials from various state department accountable.

BJP leader Verma also added that unlike the previous AAP dispensation in Delhi, which focused only on making headlines and posing for photo-ops, the current BJP government is completely busy in ground-level delivery of benefits of welfare schemes to the common man.

Since coming to power in Delhi, he said, the current BJP government is unearthing the failures of the previous AAP government such as complete choking of drains, silting of sewer lines and zero ground work done in the city during the last 10 years of the previous AAP government.

Taking to social media platform X, Parvesh Verma wrote: "Every day since coming to power in Delhi, we are uncovering the new truth — drains fully choked, lines never desilted, and zero groundwork done in the last 10 years. This is the real legacy of the Kejriwal government."

As of now, 70 per cent of the drains have been disilted by the Public Works Development under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi, Verma said.

"Therefore instead of lecturing the BJP, AAP leaders must answer the reasons for not cleaning the drains in the national capital year after year, not planning a long-term plan for management of floods in the city, allocation of crores of rupees to agencies like the Delhi Jal Board and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department despite the city drowning after every spell of rainfall," the BJP leader noted.

"Aam Aadmi Party should introspect and explain why Delhi was left in such a broken state after 10 years of AAP rule. The people of Delhi have seen through their excuses — now they want action, not accusations."

Early in February this year, the BJP won 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, thus returning to power in the Union Territory of Delhi after 27 years.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, which was in power for the previous 10 years, lost the election, with several of its prominent leaders and Cabinet Ministers, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rakhi Birla, and Durgesh Pathak losing their seats.

