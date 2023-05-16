BJP leader Preetham Gowda after Hassan City loss says Let their God take care, will show my power

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of Hassan City Assembly seat, Preetham Gowda issued what is being seen as a veiled threat meant towards the Muslim minority following his defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

In a video that has now gone viral, Preetham Gowda does not mention Muslims by name, but names one community and says he will show them his power.

I have worked for five years while others were sleeping. But people from that one community have shown us. In the coming days, we’ll show what we are. I honestly tried to take all communities along with love and faith. In the coming days, let their God take care of them. I will show them what my power is, Gowda is heard saying.

This is not the first time that Gowda has attempted to intimidate the Muslim community. Earlier in another video that surfaced on social media platforms, he had stated that he would not take up developmental works for the community.

Preetham Gowda, 41, lost the Hassan assembly segment to Swaroop Prakash of the JD(S) who secured 50% of the popular vote in Hassan town named after goddess Hassan-amma or Hasanamba, the presiding deity of the local Hasanamba temple situated in the old town area, HT reported.