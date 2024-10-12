BJP leader ridicules Kharge over 'terrorist' remark, says 'can't expect much from him'

New Delhi, Oct 12 BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok has ridiculed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his "BJP is a party of terrorists” remark.

“We do not feel bad about Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement, he is over 80 years old, and his mentality is like that only. As soon as the orders from 10 Janpath come, he gets annoyed and starts blabbering.”

“They say we are the party of terrorists… yes BJP is the party of terrorists. We are terrorists, for every person who tries to harm India, this country. For those who have bad intentions towards India, Bharatiya Janata Party is a terrorist party,” he stressed.

Kharge kicked up a major row on Saturday, as he took umbrage over the 'urban Naxal' charge at the Congress party and dubbed the BJP, a party of terrorists.

The Congress chief, speaking to media persons in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, lashed out at the BJP and accused it of inciting hatred among communities, tormenting the tribal people and also organising lynching attacks.

The BJP spokesperson also attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his jibe at the Centre over the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train accident.

“Indian Railways is going far ahead as per the vision of Prime Minister Modi ji and the people of India are getting such benefits. Be it a station, a platform, or a train, there has been a qualitative improvement in everything which Rahul Gandhi and his government could not have imagined,” Ajay Alok told IANS.

“That's not the problem. The problem is that Rahul Gandhi himself has been derailed at the age of 55 and is engaged whole-heartedly in derailing the 125-year-old party Congress,” he added.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accident -- a passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train. Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before this government wakes up?”

It may be recalled that 12 coaches of the Bagmati Express derailed after colliding with a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, leaving 19 passengers injured, on Friday night.

