BJP leader Sajal Ghosh’s Durga puja committee gets another notice from Kolkata police

Kolkata, Sep 10 The Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja committee, led by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, has received yet another letter from Kolkata Police -- the fourth so far. The latest notice, issued on Tuesday night by Muchipara police station, lays down a series of restrictions on the construction and management of this year’s pavilion.

This time, the theme of the Santosh Mitra Square puja committee is Operation Sindoor.

In the letter, the police gave specific orders for the entry and exit points. It has also been asked to install 60 CCTV cameras, no hawkers will be allowed near the entry point, and 250 experienced and trained volunteers will have to be kept.

Several restrictions have also been imposed on the light and sound show. Additionally, no advertisements will be allowed from in front of the Bank of India to the pavilion entrance.

Sajal Ghosh expressed his anger after receiving this letter. He said it was nothing but a political vendetta by the Trinamool Congress government.

"We are doing a good job with the pavilion. I promise that no one will face any inconvenience while visiting our mandap. However, the police are obstructing the construction of the mandap. They have put several restrictions. They are deliberately sending letters to harass us. This is nothing new. They have done it earlier as well," said Ghosh.

The Santosh Mitra Square puja committee was one of the first puja committees to reject a grant provided by the West Bengal government.

This year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate the Santosh Mitra Durga puja. However, Ghosh said they are yet to receive a confirmation from the Union Home Ministry.

They had created Ram Mandir as its puja theme in 2023. The Union Home Minister had inaugurated the puja last year and lauded Ghosh's effort to build the mandap as a replica of the temple in Ayodhya.

This year, the puja committee has unveiled 'Operation Sindoor' as its theme. Sources said Shah is likely to visit Kolkata on September 22, a day after Mahalaya, which marks the first day of Devi Paksha -- the beginning of Durga Puja festivities in Bengal.

