BJP leader shot at in broad daylight in Bihar's Khagaria, condition critical; police launch probe

Patna, Nov 28 In a major incident of lawlessness, unidentified assailants shot at a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in broad daylight in Bihar's Khagaria district on Friday, police said.

The attack took place in the Gangaur police station area, leaving the victim, Dilip Kumar, critically injured with a deep gunshot wound to his chest.

Local residents rushed the injured leader to Khagaria Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared his condition extremely critical after administering first aid.

Given the severity of his injuries, the BJP leader was immediately referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Dilip Kumar, a prominent political leader in the BJP's Khagaria unit, is a former General Secretary of the party and currently serves as a Mandal Working Committee member.

Known for his significant influence in local political and social circles, the attack has caused shockwaves among party workers and heightened anxiety among residents.

His wife said, "I received a call from him, and he simply said that someone had shot at him."

After the incident, the family members of the victim ran to the Sadar Hospital to see his condition.

Gangaur police station In-charge, Sundar Paswan, said that ensuring the victim's treatment is the top priority at the moment.

"No written application has been received from the victim's side yet. However, the police have started investigating the case and raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the perpetrators," he added.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. We are also waiting for the recovery of the victim to record his statement. It would be crucial for us to identify the accused and the possible reasons for the attack," Paswan said.

The assault on a political leader in broad daylight has triggered fresh concerns over the law and order situation in Khagaria.

Locals have demanded swift action from the state administration and the immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

