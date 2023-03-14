BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi targets opposition says, we have never compromised with any party for power

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi has attacked fiercely, referring to anti-national elements.

He said that some people are only defaming the Hindu culture in India. Our country has a Hindu culture, so there are no attacks on mosques here. Here every religion has complete freedom. The opposition makes rhetoric only to defame the country.

Regarding the Hindu nation, the BJP spokesperson put forwards his words in the program, he said that there is Hindu religion in India, so here every religion has freedom to live according to its own, no one has his freedom in the countries where Islam exists.

With whom we have tied up we have done it for the country, we are big party but the party with which we entered into an alliance has made the party the chief minister of the state. We never went this country's Congress of the power.

In the Lokmat National Conclave, Sudhanshu Trivedi said on the horse-trading of MLA's that we do not conspire to include the leaders of any party with us, rather those parties themselves do injustice to their leaders. The leaders of the other party is not given due respect and position by his own party, in such situation he himself joins our party.

Responding bluntly to the question asked in the conclave, the BJP spokeperson said that the BJP has never assimilated Congress. Many people left from the party on their own. Congress is infatuated with power and the party disintegrates as soon as the government goes.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.