BJP leader Surendra Mewara hacked to death in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Jaipur, June 2 In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves, senior BJP leader Surendra Mewara was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Monday morning in Jhalawar district.

The gruesome attack took place in Mandawar village as Mewara was returning home from his farm.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 7 a.m., a group of unidentified assailants ambushed Mewara and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault, leaving Mewara critically injured.

Locals rushed to help and took him to the hospital in Jhalawar, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, police reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched an initial investigation.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Tension gripped the village and nearby areas as news of the killing spread, leading to a heavy deployment of police at the hospital and across key locations to prevent any unrest.

As of now, the motive behind the murder remains unclear. Jhalawar police have formed multiple search teams and set up checkpoints to nab the culprits. Senior officers said all angles are being investigated, including personal enmity and political rivalry.

Surendra Mewara, a prominent political figure in the area, had a controversial past. He had previously made headlines for his alleged role in the high-profile Sattu Chaudhary murder case. Though a trial court had convicted him and awarded a life sentence, Mewara was later released on bail by the Rajasthan High Court.

Despite the legal setback, he continued to wield considerable influence in local politics and remained an active figure within the BJP’s district-level leadership.

Police officials assured that the investigation is being pursued with urgency and that those responsible will be brought to justice.

