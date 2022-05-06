BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested on Friday morning from his Delhi residence by the Punjab police on charges of making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. In a video statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed around 50 cops barged into Mr Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan in a tweet indicated the arrest was over Mr Bagga's alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."Punjab police arrested a leader from the party of hooligans, BJP, Tajinder Bagga. He had threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 'won't let you live'," he tweeted. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, without mentioning Mr Bagga's alleged arrest, attacked Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of misusing the Punjab police to target political opponent." Arvind Kejriwal's brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won't go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way...," he said in a tweet.

