BJP leader Tarun Chugh takes exception to Rahul’s confrontation with Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 16 A day after a day-long visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to flood-hit Punjab, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said Gandhi, who also happens to be the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, should stop behaving like a “papu” in Punjab.

Taking strong exception to his confrontation with the Punjab Police in a flood-hit area where Gandhi wanted to cross over the barbed fence, Chugh said Rahul should have behaved responsibly in an inundated area along the Indo-Pak border.

“When thousands of people are suffering due to the floods, Rahul Gandhi should have announced a relief package, but he was in Punjab just for dramatics,” Chugh said in a statement, adding that Gandhi has only shamed the people of Punjab by his visit.

The BJP leader said it has become a habit with Gandhi to breach all security protocols. “We already know that he has undertaken private visits, in the country and overseas, as well, without sharing his movement with the central security agencies.”

Lauding the Punjab Police for not buckling down to the pressure of Gandhi, Chugh said it was time the Leader of the Opposition, who holds a Constitutional office, respect the call of the uniformed security forces. After returning from his secret overseas visit, Rahul was in Punjab only for a photo-op, shedding crocodile tears for the marooned families.

Another BJP leader, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, targeted Congress-ruled Karnataka for releasing Rs 5 crore to its party's government in Himachal Pradesh for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Slamming the Leader of Opposition, Baliawal wrote on X, “For photo-ops it's Punjab and for financial assistance it's Himachal Pradesh.” He said none of the eight state governments of the Congress and its alliance partners gave anything to Punjab.

“Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was told earlier to ask Rahul what he has brought with him. Now they should tell who is anti-Punjab? Those who give relief or those who get photo-ops.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 5 crore aid for Himachal Pradesh flood victims, expressing solidarity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor